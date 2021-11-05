Advertisement

Nouredin Nouili earns Huskers football scholarship

By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nouredin Nouili has a great story that got even better this week after Scott Frost informed the offensive lineman from Germany that he earned a scholarship with the football program.

Nouili’s journey has taken him far and wide. He graduated from Norris High School after going there as a foreign exchange student. He committed to and played for Colorado State to start his college career.

He later decided to come back to Nebraska. He transferred to UNL and walked on with the football program. This season, Nouili saw his first, big-time action with the Huskers when he got the starting nod at left guard against Northwestern.

“I think so far I’ve done a good job at keeping my job and just keeping that starting role to myself, but there’s good competition behind me and you’ve got to show up every day,” Nouili said.

Scott Frost said Nouili embodies what the walk-on program is about.

“He’s done a great job. He’s been one of the best guys we’ve had up front ever since we inserted him,” Frost said. “Any time we have someone that’s playing and earning it, we want to take care of those guys. So, he’s another one in a long line of guys that have earned it and are helping Nebraska.”

Nouili is expected to make his fifth straight start on the left side of the line this Saturday against Ohio State. It’s an 11 a.m. kickoff from Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox.

