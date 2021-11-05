Nebraska State Patrol arrest three California men, find meth, marijuana, cocaine in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested three men from San Francisco, California after discovering over 23 pounds of various drugs during a Thursday night traffic stop.

Esteban Huerta Rocha, 41, Jose Ek Poot, 48, and Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 28, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

NSP troopers say they saw marijuana in plain sight inside the car during the traffic stop. Over eight pounds of meth, five pounds of marijuana, and ten ounces of cocaine were found in the car search.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop for an Audi Q7 they say was speeding near Grand Island at mile marker 315.

Authorities say all three men are lodged in Hall County Jail.

Jose Ek Poot, 48, (left), Esteban Huerta Rocha, 41, (driver, middle), Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 28, (right). (PHOTO: Hall County Jail)

