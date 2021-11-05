Nebraska governor makes statements on college anthems, gender identity policies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Amid his push against the Biden administration’s vaccination policies and E-15 this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts also issued statements slamming UNL for playing a second anthem and other Nebraska colleges for considering policies to combat gender discrimination.

On Friday, the governor took aim at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for playing an additional song at basketball games.

“There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the Star Spangled Banner. It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games. If athletic programs are going to play other ‘anthems’ before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together.”

A spokesman for the UNL’s athletics department said “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black national anthem, had been played — at the request of the National Association of Basketball Coaches — at men’s and women’s home basketball games and exhibitions since last season.

“Originally the song 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' was part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) initiative to play during games last season, which we did for both men’s and women’s games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. We have played the song at both men’s and women’s exhibition games this season prior to tipoff.”

The governor’s comments on the anthems come on the heels of statements potential Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has been tweeting this week.

It celebrates the ultimate sacrifice by thousands in defense of our constitutional freedoms, and it unites us as Americans. I’ll always stand up for our liberties and freedoms for which generations of Americans have sacrificed. 2/3 — Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) November 3, 2021

Friday wasn’t the only time educational institutions were in the governor’s crosshairs. Earlier this week, Ricketts criticized the Nebraska state college system for proposing changes to its sexual orientation discrimination policies.

“It’s very concerning to see that the Nebraska State College System is considering bringing such harmful and divisive policies to their campuses. The policy under consideration would guarantee men access to women’s bathrooms, and would violate the First Amendment rights of folks on campus. I strongly urge the Board of Trustees to vote to reject these policy changes at their upcoming meeting.”

While the policy revisions under consideration at the board’s Nov. 11 meeting, do include revisions to its sexual orientation and discrimination policies, the document does not make any mention of bathrooms. It also already includes language about gender identity, allowing for the adjustment of individual identification records to be updated according to a person’s legally recognized gender, for example.

