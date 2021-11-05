Advertisement

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in late October by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has been back in custody this week.

Austin Risor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday morning. Risor was reported missing on Oct. 28 after authorities say he didn’t come back to his work release assignment that morning.

He’s serving 10 to 11 years for charges including drug offenses, motor vehicle violations, theft, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, and public indecency out of Madison County. His sentence started on Sept. 16, 2016, and has a pending release date of Feb. 25, 2022.

Authorities say Risor is held at the Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter finds human remains in western Nebraska
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Nebraska Corrections report Lincoln inmate missing
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Nov. 4 COVID-19 update: Black Elk reports 50 cases; first school clinics set
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

First look at Omaha's Warhorse Casino, which will take over Horseman's Park
Omaha casino progress slowly moving in right direction
Next 5 days
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Warm this weekend... a chilly system next week
Emily's Friday evening forecast
Omaha to consider new recycling contract