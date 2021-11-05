Missing Lincoln inmate arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in late October by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has been back in custody this week.

Austin Risor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday morning. Risor was reported missing on Oct. 28 after authorities say he didn’t come back to his work release assignment that morning.

He’s serving 10 to 11 years for charges including drug offenses, motor vehicle violations, theft, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, and public indecency out of Madison County. His sentence started on Sept. 16, 2016, and has a pending release date of Feb. 25, 2022.

Authorities say Risor is held at the Lancaster County Jail.

