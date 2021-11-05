Missing inmate from Lincoln Corrections back in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed Friday morning an inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing Wednesday is back in custody.

According to the release, Lincoln Police picked up Michael Fitzgerald, 46, Thursday morning. Authorities say didn’t come back to his work release assignment Wednesday morning and his job suggested he didn’t go to his scheduled shift.

Fitzgerald has a pending release date of April 28, 2022, for two burglary charges from Wayne County. He’s serving 16-22 years and started his sentence on Dec. 1, 2010.

