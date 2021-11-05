Advertisement

Metro Transit seeking feedback on MetroNEXT initiative

MetroNEXT will guide transit improvements in Omaha for the next 10 years
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro Transit will host several virtual meetings in November and December to continue its strategic planning initiative, MetroNEXT.

The initiative aims to outline a path toward enhanced public transit for the region and will guide transit improvements in Omaha for the next 10 years.

“The landscape of our city continues to change, and the pandemic has illuminated the importance of a safe and dependable transit system,” Metro’s CEO, Lauren Cencic said in a statement. “With MetroNEXT, we’re collaborating with our community to shape a more connected region.”

The meetings will focus on five topics with the goal of presenting transportation enhancement scenarios for public input early next year.

The first three topics and the dates they will be discussed are:

  • Rider amenities, including bus stops and shelters, benches, technology, and passenger information
    • Wednesday, November 10th: 7 p.m.
    • Friday, November 12th: Noon
  • Bus routes and schedules, including how often buses arrive, how early or late buses run, and where bus routes are located
    • Wednesday, November 17th: 10:30 a.m.
    • Saturday, November 20th: 2 p.m.
  • The rapid transit network, including a recap of Metro’s next priority corridor study and future ORBT lines
    • Tuesday, November 30th: 6 p.m.
    • Thursday, December 2nd: 12:30 p.m.

Meeting dates for fare payments and policies, and new types of service will be posted at a later time.

More information, including links to virtual meetings and details about MetroNEXT, can be found here.

