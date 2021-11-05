Advertisement

Memorial Park honors veterans at Shine On event

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Memorial Park was lit up Thursday night in red, white, and blue. The tradition returns to honor Veteran’s Day.

People celebrated the 5th annual Veteran’s Shine On event. The bright lights were visible from Dodge St.

Organizers say the lights are to honor our country’s heroes and the lights will shine for the next couple of months.

Spreading holiday cheer.

Speakers and live music helped set the tone for the night and this is the first time in two years people are able to attend the event due to the pandemic.

“To have these lights and the red white and blue is spectacular and you know just to bring families together and to bring our veterans together to recognize their service. It’s quite the event and something we look forward to.”

Everyone can enjoy the lights at Memorial park through the new year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas outage in large part of north Omaha
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old charged in south Omaha murder appears in court
Nebraska Corrections report Lincoln inmate missing
Man accused of disturbance in Omaha airport over COVID tests appears in court
Activist slated to appear in Omaha court arrested in New York, kicked out of group

Latest News

Major road closures on I-29 starting next week, completion expected in summer 2023
Puma at Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Scottsbluff’s zoo welcomes male puma cub after found abandoned
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Children’s Hospital launches first COVID vaccine clinic for children