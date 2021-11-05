Memorial Park honors veterans at Shine On event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Memorial Park was lit up Thursday night in red, white, and blue. The tradition returns to honor Veteran’s Day.

People celebrated the 5th annual Veteran’s Shine On event. The bright lights were visible from Dodge St.

Organizers say the lights are to honor our country’s heroes and the lights will shine for the next couple of months.

Spreading holiday cheer.

Speakers and live music helped set the tone for the night and this is the first time in two years people are able to attend the event due to the pandemic.

“To have these lights and the red white and blue is spectacular and you know just to bring families together and to bring our veterans together to recognize their service. It’s quite the event and something we look forward to.”

Everyone can enjoy the lights at Memorial park through the new year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.