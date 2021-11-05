Major road closures on I-29 starting next week, completion expected in summer 2023

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - For Council Bluffs drivers, there is a major road closure expected to be complete in 21 months, by summer 2023.

There will be daytime, nighttime changes, and closures starting as soon as Monday, Nov. 8.

The major construction will start on Sunday, Nov. 14, northbound I-29 will be closed in Council Bluffs from 9th Avenue to Avenue G. Drivers can use Frontage Rd. and will need to follow the posted detour signs.

Drivers headed past Council Bluffs will need to take I-80 into downtown Omaha and then link up on 480 back into Iowa to continue northbound.

Iowa DOT is in the process of reconstructing I-80, I-29, and I-480 in the Council Bluffs metropolitan area as part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. This comprehensive interstate redesign will modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety of approximately 18 miles of interstate

