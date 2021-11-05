Lincoln woman sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln woman was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine mixture.

Court documents state that Kelly J. Jablonski, 42, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Following her release from prison, documents reveal she will also serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Authorities say that in Jan. 2021 a confidential informant working with the Lincoln Police Department bought 58 grams of methamphetamine mixture from Jablonski through a third person. Police say they attached a tracker on Jablonski’s Jeep in late Jan. and early Feb. and discovered she was making several trips to the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, stopping in south Omaha and at casinos.

Reports say investigators followed Jablonski on Feb. 11 to a casino in Council Bluffs and was caught on security camera footage. The footage showed a male taking a duffel bag from a car with Colorado plates which was parked near Jablonski’s Jeep. Authorities say the male then got into Jablonski’s Jeep with the duffel bag before both vehicles left the casino garage.

Officials say Jablonski was later seen leaving Omaha in her Jeep on westbound I-80, followed by the vehicle with Colorado plates. Both vehicles were then stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol. Documents reveal that Jablonski admitted to having three pounds of methamphetamine in her Jeep, resulting in a search.

Reports show that in her Jeep, a total of 1.3 kilograms, or nearly 2.8 pounds, of methamphetamine mixture was found. The van was also searched and police report an additional 209 grams of methamphetamine mixture was found.

The car with Colorado plates was stopped in Council Bluffs, court documents state that the driver was arrested for traffic violations and an outstanding warrant before a search of the vehicle discovered an additional 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine and more than $34,000 in cash.

Officers confirm that Jablonski told them she had obtained methamphetamine from the male in the van since June of 2020, estimating that between then and Dec. 2020 she obtained up to two pounds per week and at least 25 pounds from the male during the month prior to her arrest.

Court documents reveal that Jablonski told police the methamphetamine found in her Jeep came from the male in the van and that she sold methamphetamine to people in Lincoln, Omaha, and Council Bluffs.

