Kearney man sentenced for possession, intent to distribute meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Kearney man was sentenced in a Lincoln federal court on Tuesday for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents state that Jeremy S. Gerdes, 37, was sentenced to 50 months imprisonment for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. After his release, Gerdes will serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Officials say that on Oct. 29, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Gerdes’ Kearney residence and found him and two others in a room with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Reports show that authorities also found a case containing two bags of suspected methamphetamine in the residence.

Documents reveal that a lab confirmed the substance was about 381 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 338 grams was actual methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.