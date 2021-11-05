Advertisement

Iowa governor signs redistricting maps into law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday night that she has signed the state's redistricting maps...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday night that she has signed the state's redistricting maps into law.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed the state’s redistricting plan into law, finalizing the once-in-a-decade task complicated this year by late U.S. Census data that pushed the state past constitutional deadlines.

Reynolds announced Thursday night she had signed legislation redrawing the legislative and congressional districts.

“Today I signed the bipartisan redistricting maps into law,” said Gov Reynolds. “I am confident in how the process played out - just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.”

The Iowa Legislature on Oct. 28 passed a redistricting plan created by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. It was the second set of maps after Iowa Senate Republicans rejected the first plan drawn by the LSA on Oct. 5.

The redistricting process was delayed this year because census data came in later than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

