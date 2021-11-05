Advertisement

Investigators find cocaine, LSD and pills totaling $17,000 in southwest Lincoln apartment

Robert Ramey, 35, and Tonya Ellis, 31
Robert Ramey, 35, and Tonya Ellis, 31(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, including cocaine, LSD and pills, inside an apartment in southwest Lincoln this week while serving a search warrant.

On Thursday, around 3 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment off SW 27th and W Peach Streets.

LPD said investigators contacted 35-year-old Robert Ramey and 31-year-old Tonya Ellis, the tenants of the apartment.

According to police, during the search, investigators found the following items:

  • 46.7 grams of cocaine
  • 302 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 130 doses of suspected LSD
  • 1 gram of methamphetamine
  • 47 Alprazolam pills
  • 100 Tramadol pills
  • 19 amphetamine pills
  • 472 grams of THC wax
  • 292 grams of marijuana
  • drug paraphernalia
  • $3,573 in cash

Police said the total street value of the drugs is $17,000.

Ramey and Ellis were arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance – Schedule 4,5 (pills), two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Schedule 1,2,3 (Marijuana and Wax), possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and possession of money while violating a drug law.

