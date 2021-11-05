Former Lincoln man sentenced for receipt of child pornography

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 27-year-old man who formerly lived in Lincoln at the time of his offense was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday for receipt of child pornography.

Court documents say that Dakota S. Smith, who now lives in Red Oak, Iowa, was sentenced to 76 months in prison on Tuesday, followed by an eight0year term of supervised release. Smith is also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,000.

Authorities say that agents with the United States Department of Homeland Security received a tip that Smith had shared child pornography over the internet. Documents reveal that a search warrant was then issued for Smith’s residence, which was executed on June 4, 2020, and led to the discovery of electronic devices owned by Smith containing images and videos depicting child pornography.

Officials say that approximately 95% of the child pornography found on SMith’s devices portrayed victims under the age of 12, and about 25% of the material showed victims who were infants or toddlers.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

