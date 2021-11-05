Felon arrested for weapon, drug possession during Lincoln traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 58-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln Wednesday evening for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Officials say that James Gusich was pulled over on Nov. 3 for failing to signal. During the traffic stop, officers say they asked for his license and observed two bags in plain view inside of his wallet consistent with those used to package narcotics. Reports say officers also saw a package of syringes on the vehicle’s dash.

Lincoln authorities report that Gusich refused to cooperate when asked to exit the vehicle and that police found a knife with a 5.5-inch blade concealed under the driver’s side floorboard.

Gusich was taken into custody where officials discovered he is a felon and prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon. Police report that during a search of his person Gusich was in possession of 15.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Documents show Gusich was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, failure to comply, and failure to signal.

