Family of Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19 issues statement

The family of a Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19 issued a statement Friday thanking the school, the district, Children's Hospital, and the community for their help and support this week — and urging vaccination.

“Our son continues to be a strong fighter through covid pneumonia and through secondary bacterial infections. We are with him every step of the way,” says the statement passed along by Millard Public Schools on behalf of the family, who has also asked for privacy.

The family says in the statement that they are vaccinated, or as of yet too young to be, and encouraged others to do the same:

“What we are learning from our struggle may help some other families. In hopes of that, we want to share these thoughts. First, please be aware of how random symptoms may appear and how quickly covid can escalate. Second, it is easy to be complacent with Covid because it’s gone on much too long, but nothing has changed and we need to be vigilant,” the family said.

“Because of our personal experiences, the one thing we feel can change covid is vaccines.”

The family also encouraged kindness and compassion among disagreements.

Friday afternoon, the Millard Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard was showing that the school, closed this week and next because of the COVID-19 outbreak, had 51 active cases, up from 25 reported on Monday.

MPS was also reporting a total of 155 active cases throughout the district, as of Friday’s update.

