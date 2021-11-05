Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Warm this weekend... a chilly system next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winds die down for our Friday night making way for a cool down to the low 40s under mainly clear skies.

We’ll make the jump to near 70 by the weekend! Saturday will be the sunnier day of the two with a high of 69, 70 for the Metro with more cloud cover on Sunday. Enjoy! This is a great weekend for the outdoors and the forecast for the Husker Game on Saturday looks great.

Weekend forecast (wowt)

We’ll stay mild through Monday before eyeing the middle to end of next work week for some cooler and potentially unsettled weather. We’re expecting more clouds as the system approaches. The track of the storm and the pace at which it moves through is uncertain at this point... what we can plan on is a progressively cooler forecast Tuesday into the weekend and increased moisture chances.

Next 5 days (wowt)

More than likely, this will be mainly to all rain for the metro but to the north there is the possibility of change over to snow. Stay tuned.

Chilly changes next week (wowt)

