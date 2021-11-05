Douglas County man appears in court for alleged child enticement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Friday morning facing one charge of child enticement with an electronic device.

Court documents from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office state Ricky Bennett allegedly used the Snapchat username “ricknasty77″ to communicate with an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities say Bennett allegedly sent videos of masturbation and pictures of privates to her. The report indicates Bennett allegedly asked her if she was waiting for her mother to leave, asked if she wanted a sugar daddy, and said he had a present for her, asking her to come over.

Documents also say that the day after the sheriff’s office began investigating, “Bennett sent her a picture of a TracFone prepaid smartphone with the message ‘It’s waiting for you beautiful.’”

The DCSO release states that Bennett’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17 and that his bond is set at $500,000.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not been identified at this time. Anyone with further information is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Hotline at 402-444-6000

