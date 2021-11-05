Advertisement

Douglas County man appears in court for alleged child enticement

Ricky Bennett, 36, appeared in a Douglas County court for the first time on Friday and is...
Ricky Bennett, 36, appeared in a Douglas County court for the first time on Friday and is facing one charge of child enticement with an electronic device.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Friday morning facing one charge of child enticement with an electronic device.

Court documents from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office state Ricky Bennett allegedly used the Snapchat username “ricknasty77″ to communicate with an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities say Bennett allegedly sent videos of masturbation and pictures of privates to her. The report indicates Bennett allegedly asked her if she was waiting for her mother to leave, asked if she wanted a sugar daddy, and said he had a present for her, asking her to come over.

Documents also say that the day after the sheriff’s office began investigating, “Bennett sent her a picture of a TracFone prepaid smartphone with the message ‘It’s waiting for you beautiful.’”

The DCSO release states that Bennett’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17 and that his bond is set at $500,000.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not been identified at this time. Anyone with further information is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Hotline at 402-444-6000

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter finds human remains in western Nebraska
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Nebraska Corrections report Lincoln inmate missing
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Nov. 4 COVID-19 update: Black Elk reports 50 cases; first school clinics set
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old
Bellevue Police alerts scam warning
Bellevue Police alerts scam warning
More funding & focus for childcare in Iowa
More funding & focus for childcare in Iowa
Double trailer jackknifes trying to turn around in Omaha
Double trailer jackknifes trying to turn around in Omaha