Double-trailer semi jackknifes in Omaha bank lot

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-trailer semi was stuck in a pickle early Friday morning.

The driver was attempting to turn around in a bank parking lot near 84th and G streets when he or she took the corner a bit too tight, causing the trailers to “jack-knife.”

Those present during the incident were concerned the rear trailer would tip over as crews were attempting to untangle the rig’s trailers.

Fortunately for all parties involved, the rig stayed on its wheels and crews were able to get the vehicle road-ready once again.

