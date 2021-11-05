Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and is wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas outage in large part of north Omaha
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old charged in south Omaha murder appears in court
Nebraska Corrections report Lincoln inmate missing
Man accused of disturbance in Omaha airport over COVID tests appears in court
Activist slated to appear in Omaha court arrested in New York, kicked out of group

Latest News

Memorial Park honors veterans at Shine On event
Major road closures on I-29 starting next week, completion expected in summer 2023
Puma at Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Scottsbluff’s zoo welcomes male puma cub after found abandoned
Emily's Thursday night forecast