Children’s Hospital launches first COVID vaccine clinic for children

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than a hundred children in the Omaha metro area received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Children’s Physicians launched its first COVID vaccine clinic for young kids Thursday evening. Health officials say the response has been overwhelming.

Eleven-year-old Will Kopocis has been waiting for this moment.

“We’re just really excited to get this shot. He’s been asking when he can get it. The rest of the family is vaccinated, he’s the youngest,” said parent Kim Kopocis.

Parents and children were pouring into the Children’s Physicians clinic.

“It’s supposed to protect them and if they do get COVID at least it’s not going to be so severe as if they had it with no vaccination,” said parent Stephen Everitt.

Five-year-old Mason and nine-year-old Mia are both getting their first of two doses and both are unafraid.

“I just told them it’s like the flu shot and they’re fine with it,” said Everitt.

Nine-year-old Maggie Conway is also fine with the shot.

“I’m usually really nervous for shots, but this is a shot I’m happy to get,” said Maggie.

Her grandma is also happy to see her getting vaccinated.

“I’m a firm believer in vaccinations and I’m very glad they are getting them,” said grandmother Jane Hamer.

Children’s Physicians registered 1,300 kids for the shot in just one day, an early demand exceeding expectation.

“We broke our website yesterday. We had so many patients and parents trying to get in that we were temporarily down,” said Dr. Melissa St. Germain, Children’s Physicians.

Urging parents trying to get their kids in continue checking the website.

“We’ve been adding extra clinic times and days throughout the last couple of days and we’ll continue to do that for as long as we can to get everyone vaccinated,” said St. Germain.

Kim Kopocis is feeling a little lucky her son is getting shot.

“It did fill up really fast actually, this wasn’t the location we would have preferred but we were just happy to get in and get it done,” said Kim.

A series of Children’s Physicians clinics that will be held on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings kicked off today.

The clinics will be at two locations, West Village Pointe and Spring Valley.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.