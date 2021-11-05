Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Omaha North’s Keshaun Williams

By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keshaun Williams and his Omaha North teammates did something that’s never been done before last week when the Vikings, the 16th seed in the Class A playoff bracket, upset number one Millard South.

Williams was a huge part of the success, which included catching the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game. He had five catches for 138 yards and three scores on the night.

“I try to catch everything that gets thrown toward my way. Thank the quarterback for trusting me to make it – the last-second touchdown – to trust me to throw the ball to me,” Williams said. “It was really just overwhelming. I can’t really tell you how I felt. It was now or never really. It was my last game, so I had to go make that play.”

Williams helped keep the season alive for his fellow seniors who don’t want to be done just yet. The Vikings travel to North Platte this week for a second-round matchup.

