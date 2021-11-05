Advertisement

2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett Goodale (left) are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.(KCRG)
By Associated Press and KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two 16-year-old students are charged in the death of a high school Spanish teacher in southeast Iowa.

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.

The Fairfield High School teacher was reported missing on Tuesday, and her remains were found later that day at a park.

Court filings say her body was found under a tarp, and she suffered head trauma.

Graber taught Spanish at the school since 2012.

Court documents indicate the suspects, who are students at Fairfield, do not yet have attorneys.

Gov. Reynolds released a statement on Friday:

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, colleagues, and students that are dealing with this tragic murder of Nohema Graber.

“Ms. Graber touched countless children’s lives through her work as an educator across our state by sharing her passion of foreign language.

“I am confident through the work of our dedicated law enforcement that justice will prevail.

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in extending our deepest sympathies during this very difficult time of mourning to the many people blessed to have known Ms. Graber.”

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)

