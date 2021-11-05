Advertisement

17-year-old charged with murder in eastern Iowa

Dimari D.J. Meredith has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 15-year-old...
Dimari D.J. Meredith has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 15-year-old boy in Fort Madison, Iowa.(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) - A 17-year-old from the southeastern Iowa town of Fort Madison is now charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Authorities said Thursday that Dimari D.J. Meredith was charged with first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The victim’s name and information about a possible motive have not been disclosed.

Officers were called to a home just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the weapon was found inside the victim’s home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter finds human remains in western Nebraska
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Nebraska Corrections report Lincoln inmate missing
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Nov. 4 COVID-19 update: Black Elk reports 50 cases; first school clinics set
Man accused of disturbance in Omaha airport over COVID tests appears in court

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday night that she has signed the state's redistricting maps...
Iowa governor signs redistricting maps into law
UPS hosting ‘Brown Friday’ hiring event in Omaha this weekend
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Warm & windy today heading into a beautiful Fall weekend
Rusty's Morning Forecast