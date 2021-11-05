17-year-old charged with murder in eastern Iowa

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) - A 17-year-old from the southeastern Iowa town of Fort Madison is now charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Authorities said Thursday that Dimari D.J. Meredith was charged with first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The victim’s name and information about a possible motive have not been disclosed.

Officers were called to a home just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the weapon was found inside the victim’s home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.