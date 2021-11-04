VIDEO: Dog chases dangerous mountain lion at California home

LA VERNE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A southern California family’s pet is recovering after chasing off a mountain lion that was roaming around their home on Thursday.

The family said the dog is a hero for defending their home near the Angeles National Forest.

As soon as she saw Its eyes, Mary Padres ran back inside screaming.

Unfortunately, her dog Rocky thinks he’s huge, too.

He bolted after the big cat, out of their backyard in La Verne and up the hill behind their home.

“We saw a hole all the way down to his brain,” Padres said, describing her dog’s wounds.

He has the scars to prove how bold he’s willing to be to protect his family.

“To make sure I was OK, that’s the whole reason he went after the mountain lion, is because I opened that door,” Padres said.

She and her family grabbed flashlights and went looking for Rocky.

“We wanted to protect our dog,” Padres said.

Eventually they found him and carried him back inside. But after his tussle with the mountain lion, he had eight large puncture wounds that required 30 stitches.

Two weeks ago, on Oct. 18, the big mountain lion was caught on camera strolling past a neighbor’s home only about 2.5 miles away.

It was caught on camera again behind the same home early Tuesday morning, just four days after Rocky’s encounter with a mountain lion.

It’s unknown if it’s the same mountain lion, but Padres said she knows.

“I am 100% sure it’s the same one,” she said.

La Verne police say they’re working with Fish and Wildlife to determine whether they need to warn the neighborhood about the mountain lion sightings.

Padres is sharing her story hoping it will keep other families and their pets safe because she said after Rocky came home hurt, she heard something else being attacked.

“A horrible, you know, like cry, and after that it’s quiet,” Padres said.

Police say if you see a large cat near your home, it’s best to reach out to the city for help.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.