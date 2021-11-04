UNO sees increase of students this school year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Universities have struggled to get new students on campus throughout the pandemic.

Numbers have been on the decline. Last year’s enrollment fell by over a half of a million students nationwide.

“Nationally higher ed has taken a huge hit in enrollment. All but five states actually saw a decline for each of the last two years,” said Dr. Sacha Kopp, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Nebraska is one of those five states that saw an enrollment increase. At UNO they believe more students wanted to stay close to home, resulting in more people here.

“UNO really led the way last year even within the state. We are back to pre-pandemic levels but actually, our enrollment is very strong,” said Dr. Kopp.

There are more than 15,000 people who attend school on this campus right now. There’s something different about many of the newest students, they’re older.

We’re told many in their late 20′s are looking for a career change after the pandemic changed what they saw themselves doing long-term.

“It’s a big area of growth in higher ed. I don’t want to say the volatility but the new opportunities in today’s employment market, I think folks are looking for what’s next for them and that’s a big thing that we are seeing as part of our enrollment,” said Dr. Kopp.

Those in charge of admissions at UNO say that number is likely to keep going up as more businesses in Omaha are paying for their employee’s education to retain them as the country faces a worker shortage.

