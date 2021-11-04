Sweeps reign supreme on the first day of state volleyball in Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All four Class B matches were sweeps, same with Class C1 and two in Class A. That is ten of 12 matches, all over in three sets. In Class A Papio South beat Fremont in three, they will face the defending state champs Elkhorn South Friday in one semifinal. In the other, Omaha Westside who beat Lincoln Southwest will meet Millard West.

The Warriors took the three seed to five sets and beat them 15-4 in that final set. Destiny Ndam-Simpson led everyone with 26 kills. Millard West beat Papio in three sets.

In Class B Skutt Catholic will play Waverly in a semifinal. The SkyHawks won in three sets against Duchesne. Elkhorn North will match up against Norris in the other semifinal. The Wolves beat York in three.

The semifinals in both Class A and Class B will be played at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday. The championship matches Saturday will be at Devaney.

