Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Some sunshine returns and so does the warmth!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures that start in the 30s this morning will get more of a chance to warm thanks to the return of some sunshine. Highs will make it into the upper 50s this afternoon, just the start of a nice warming trend.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(WOWT)

South winds will help out a bit, gusting to near 20 mph at times later today. Those winds will increase quite a bit heading into Friday. While they’ll be a tad bit annoying, they will help us warm even more on Friday.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Those winds are likely to gust to near 35 mph for many of us along with partly cloudy skies.

Friday Wind Gusts
Friday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Beautiful weather is still on tap for the weekend as well with the warmest weather lining up for Saturday & Sunday. That bodes well for fans heading to Lincoln for the game.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)
Husker Game Forecast
Husker Game Forecast(WOWT)

