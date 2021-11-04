Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Some sunshine returns and so does the warmth!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures that start in the 30s this morning will get more of a chance to warm thanks to the return of some sunshine. Highs will make it into the upper 50s this afternoon, just the start of a nice warming trend.

Thursday forecast (WOWT)

South winds will help out a bit, gusting to near 20 mph at times later today. Those winds will increase quite a bit heading into Friday. While they’ll be a tad bit annoying, they will help us warm even more on Friday.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Those winds are likely to gust to near 35 mph for many of us along with partly cloudy skies.

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Beautiful weather is still on tap for the weekend as well with the warmest weather lining up for Saturday & Sunday. That bodes well for fans heading to Lincoln for the game.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Husker Game Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.