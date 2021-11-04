Advertisement

Omaha Police report missing 70-year-old woman

Omaha Police report a missing woman on Nov. 3, 2021.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department reported a missing woman Wednesday night.

According to OPD’s tweet, Vione Morton, 70, was last seen driving around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 96th and Q Street and also in the area of 108th & Hwy 370.

They say she has a 2014 gray Ford Focus with South Dakota plate 22M753. Officers advise calling 911 if you see her.

