Omaha Police report missing 70-year-old woman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department reported a missing woman Wednesday night.
According to OPD’s tweet, Vione Morton, 70, was last seen driving around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 96th and Q Street and also in the area of 108th & Hwy 370.
They say she has a 2014 gray Ford Focus with South Dakota plate 22M753. Officers advise calling 911 if you see her.
