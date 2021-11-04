Omaha Police awards two for Officer of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police awarded these two for showing extreme bravery and complete professionalism in dangerous situations.

Officers Robert Seitzer and Robert Soldo were awarded on Thursday for the 2020 Officer the Year.

John Knicely was the emcee for the event and says their courage and bravery were clearly on full display.

6 News gives thanks to Officers Seitzer and Soldo, the other award winners, and all the brave officers for their service.

