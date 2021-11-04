Omaha Police arrest 2nd teen suspect in death of 18-year-old found shot on sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested the second suspect in the death of KorVanta Hill on Wednesday.

Elijah Robinson, 18, was booked into Douglas County for first-degree murder and use of a weapon after police reported a warrant in October.

Officers found 18-year-old KorVanta Hill near 39th and Pratt streets on Oct. 18 after ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire in that area. Hill died at the hospital and Justyn Wagner, 19, was arrested on Oct. 25.

Wagner was charged a few days after the arrest with first-degree murder of Hill as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony, and gun possession by a prohibited person.

Omaha Police are looking for Elijah Robinson, left, calling him a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill. Justyn Wagner, right, was arrested earlier this week as a suspect in the same murder. (Omaha Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.