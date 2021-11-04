Omaha parents relieved as kids receive COVID vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wait is over in the Omaha-metro. The COVID vaccine started going into the arms of five to 11-year-olds Wednesday afternoon.

Little feet were lined up as these young children were ready for a COVID vaccine.

“I feel excited,” said Aurora Blackfort.

Seven-year-old Aurora Blackfort and her six-year-old sister Elise are among the first in line for a shot and know exactly why it’s important.

“So you don’t get COVID,” said Aurora.

Their mom, Angela is relieved.

The wait is over. These young children are stepping up to get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. ⁦@WOWT6News⁩ pic.twitter.com/YQzvKz05Oc — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) November 3, 2021

“It has been a really long almost two years and we are just thrilled to be able to start putting some of the stress behind us,” said Angela Blackfort.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of loved ones causing stress and sadness.

“I lost my grandpa last year to COVID and other family members and we have tried to do everything right and it’s just been a long time coming,” said Angela.

It’s a steady stream of parents and their young children at the Kohll’s Pharmacy in Millard Wednesday afternoon. This is the only location that we’re aware of already doling out the children’s vaccine.

“We basically got them out of the school and rushed to get them the vaccine,” said mother Betiana Simon.

Proudly holding proof of the Pfizer shot, Julian Simon says, “happy that I got the vaccine because now I can actually go places with parents.”

They’ll be back in a few weeks for shot number two, getting the nerves out of the way.

“I was nervous because I saw the length of the needle. I just don’t like needles. Not as bad as I thought,” said Simon.

Back inside, the girls are ready to go. The little sister is up first and just like that, shot one is done.

And with a whisper of encouragement for her big sister, one step closer to that long await protection.

Six news contacted several other pharmacies around the Omaha-metro and they say they’re still waiting on their shipment of the vaccine.

