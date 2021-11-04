Advertisement

Omaha parents relieved as kids receive COVID vaccine

By Tara Campbell
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wait is over in the Omaha-metro. The COVID vaccine started going into the arms of five to 11-year-olds Wednesday afternoon.

Little feet were lined up as these young children were ready for a COVID vaccine.

“I feel excited,” said Aurora Blackfort.

Seven-year-old Aurora Blackfort and her six-year-old sister Elise are among the first in line for a shot and know exactly why it’s important.

“So you don’t get COVID,” said Aurora.

Their mom, Angela is relieved.

“It has been a really long almost two years and we are just thrilled to be able to start putting some of the stress behind us,” said Angela Blackfort.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of loved ones causing stress and sadness.

“I lost my grandpa last year to COVID and other family members and we have tried to do everything right and it’s just been a long time coming,” said Angela.

It’s a steady stream of parents and their young children at the Kohll’s Pharmacy in Millard Wednesday afternoon. This is the only location that we’re aware of already doling out the children’s vaccine.

“We basically got them out of the school and rushed to get them the vaccine,” said mother Betiana Simon.

Proudly holding proof of the Pfizer shot, Julian Simon says, “happy that I got the vaccine because now I can actually go places with parents.”

They’ll be back in a few weeks for shot number two, getting the nerves out of the way.

“I was nervous because I saw the length of the needle. I just don’t like needles. Not as bad as I thought,” said Simon.

Back inside, the girls are ready to go. The little sister is up first and just like that, shot one is done.

And with a whisper of encouragement for her big sister, one step closer to that long await protection.

Six news contacted several other pharmacies around the Omaha-metro and they say they’re still waiting on their shipment of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs couple assessing damages after buying flipped house
Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19
Parents scramble as Millard school shuts doors after COVID-19 outbreak
Neighbors in L.A.'s Koreatown said they're fed up with what they consider a hoarding health...
Neighbors say they’re fed up with hoarding health hazard on Los Angeles street
Natural gas outage in large part of north Omaha

Latest News

6 News speaks with Gov. Pete Ricketts after the approval of Nebraska's new legislative district...
Ricketts: Not enough votes for special Unicameral session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
Omaha health officials making plans to vaccinate kids ages 5-11
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Nov. 3 COVID-19 update: Pediatric vaccinations could begin next week
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha health officials, hospitals anticipate child vaccine doses - 11AM