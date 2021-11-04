Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections report Lincoln inmate missing

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday night.

Authorities say, Michael Fitzgerald, 46, didn’t come back to his work assignment this morning and his job suggested he didn’t go to his scheduled shift. Fitzgerald is described as 6′3, 196 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fitzgerald has a pending release date of April 28, 2022, for two burglary charges from Wayne County. He’s serving 16-22 years and started his sentence on Dec. 1, 2010.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

