Mills County deputies cited 18-year-old after car hits bridge near bicycle trail

MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited an 18-year-old after a crash on Sunday south of Malvern left a car and a bridge with damages.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Sidney, Iowa was cited for reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The driver also was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies found an empty car with “significant disabling damages” between 330th St. and 350th St. by the Nishnabotan River after responding to the area for a crash on the Wabash Trace Bicycle Trail around noon Oct. 31.

They say Brandon Darnold Towing recovered the car and there was “sustained significant damage” to the wooden railroad bridge.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.