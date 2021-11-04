Advertisement

Man accused of disturbance in Omaha airport over COVID tests appears in court

By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska man accused of causing a disturbance with a United ticket agent over COVID tests appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

In a short hearing, Cliff Emerson of Ashland agreed to diversion for the misdemeanor so the courts will check on his progress in the problem-solving program in 90 days.

Officers said in September, Emerson threatened them and airline employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly internationally because he didn’t have proof of a negative COVID test.

