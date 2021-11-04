Kellogg’s “Last Best Final Offer” rejected by union leaders, strike continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kellogg’s “Last Best Final Offer” has been rejected by union leaders and will not go to members for a vote.

The revised offer was presented on Wednesday, during a two-day return to the negotiating table.

The company removed a permanent two-tiered structure from the proposal and offered to continue the current pathway to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees. The proposal would also provide $2-$5/hour wage increases for transitional employees, depending on years of service.

Other highlights of the proposal include 3% wage increases upon ratification for legacy employees, and COLA in the following three years, enhanced benefits for all employees, and increased pension multiplier for legacy employees

In an online statement, union leaders say “the company said they would get off their 2-tier and get to a pathway, but they could not find a fully benefitted way to achieve this. With this issue, we were unable to address the other items that are still on the table. We cannot recommend this offer and will not bring it back for the membership to vote on.”

Kellogg’s says the union’s proposals are unsustainable and unrealistic, and would add costs that would threaten the future success of the company’s plants. They say they remain ready and willing to consider any realistic offers from the union.

The new offer will remain active expires at 11:59 p.m., November 11, 2021.

The strike in Omaha started October 5, after contract negotiations initially stalled. Workers at plants in Tennessee, Michigan, and Pennsylvania also went on strike overnight. The plant in Omaha makes Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, and Apple Jacks.

