Job fairs in Nebraska has plenty to offer, many still opting out of work force

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s unemployment may be at a record low, but the statistic is tricky. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, fewer people in the state and the country are choosing to work.

The labor participation rate of 68.4% percent is the lowest its been in Nebraska since November 1989.

The Job Fairs Nebraska event at Comfort Inn and Suites featured 37 employers looking to fill 600 full-time jobs. Sixty-three job seekers registered.

“There are a lot of employers... and a lot less people frequenting these job fairs,” said Dacha Sudar, Outreach Coordinator for the Educational Opportunity Center at Creighton University. “I’ve been doing them for over seven years, so just getting people here is what we want to see.”

Sudar tries to point job seekers in the right direction, as do other specialists at the event.

That includes David Vaughn, Retention Follow-up Specialist at Heartland Workforce Solutions. He spent time working with a group of 45 Gretna High School juniors and seniors, helping them get their feet wet in the job search world.

“They didn’t know what they were looking for,” he said. “There’s about 35 opportunities for them to get some career direction, to talk to employers, to see if there was something they’re interested in.”

Competition is fierce for good candidates and companies are offering increased pay, benefits, and sign-on bonuses. They are also changing the way they approach recruiting.

“It’s an employees market,” said Leigh Chaves of Meridian Clinical Research. “The recruitment for us has changed from we’re gonna decide if you’re right for the job to them deciding we’re right for their career. It’s definitely changed, I feel like I’m in more of a sales position now.”

“I think part of it is educating candidates about what we do. because some people aren’t always aware of the multiplicity of things we can actually provide in terms of career,” said Kim Santora from Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services. “I think it’s a combination of just job interest and also our mission, for people who want to help people, help Nebraskans live better lives. That’s our motto, so we do both, we educate about what we do here and we want to tell them about our mission and they’re usually very excited about it.”

Sudar said a positive note about employment fairs returning is that job seekers don’t have to rely solely on an online application.

“The great thing about a job fair and this environment is that there’s many different employers here you can talk to face to face and ask different questions,” she said. “If you’re looking at a posting online or just reading about something it’s kind of hard to get a visualization of what it actually entails or what it’s gonna be. Here you can stand in front of someone and ask hard questions and learn about different opportunities than what are posted online.”

Omaha’s Elizabeth Koester came to the event with her brother. After completing two overseas deployments, she is resuming her plan to become a nurse.

“It’s nice to come back out to job fairs,” she said. “People are just, ‘well, COVID, I’m staying home. But it’s actually nice to get back into the workforce and look for these jobs. It’s a big opportunity to get to talk to these people.”

