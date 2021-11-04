Advertisement

Hunter finds human remains in western Nebraska

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 4, 2021
MELBETA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska DNA lab is evaluating human remains found in Scotts Bluff County in hopes of identifying the victim.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that a man setting up a goose blind near the North Platte River discovered the remains on Oct. 18 on property between Minatare and Melbeta.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown says the hunter found part of a lower arm bone and a piece of cloth. Forensics pathologists confirmed the arm bone is from a human.

DNA taken from bone marrow extracted from the bone will be compared to DNA of people from the area who are listed as missing.

