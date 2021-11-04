Advertisement

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Windier Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We brought back some sunshine today with temperatures climbing about 10 degrees from Wednesday. The warm up continues with low 60s by Friday... However, Friday will be windy with gusts into the 30s ahead of even warmer weather for the weekend.

Windier Friday
Windier Friday(wowt)

We’ll make the jump to near 70 by the weekend! Saturday will be the sunnier day of the two with a high of 69, 70 for the Metro with more cloud cover on Sunday. Enjoy! This is a great weekend for the outdoors and the forecast for the Husker Game on Saturday looks great.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(wowt)

We’ll stay mild through Monday before eyeing the middle to end of next work week for some cooler and potentially unsettled weather. We’re expecting more clouds as the system approaches. It’s on track to move through in a couple of waves... the first of those on Wednesday with a cool down and moisture chances through the end of the work week.

Cool down ahead
Cool down ahead(wowt)

This is still a ways out and the track of the storm is still uncertain. We’ll have to keep an eye on it. Right now it looks like a rain event, but there is time for that to change...

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

