Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearm

The Indictment alleges that the man possessed a pistol while being a prohibited person back in...
The Indictment alleges that the man possessed a pistol while being a prohibited person back in October of 2020.(Parkpoom Photography | 123rf)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 40-year-old man has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The charge is contained in an Indictment unsealed on October 29, 2021, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The Indictment alleges that Clyde Bell of Cedar Rapids possessed a pistol while being a prohibited person back in October of 2020. The Indictment alleges that he had previously been convicted of two felonies, was convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, and that he was an unlawful user of marijuana, cocaine, and MDMA.

The charge faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years on supervised release following any imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas outage in large part of north Omaha
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old charged in south Omaha murder appears in court
Nebraska Corrections report Lincoln inmate missing
Man accused of disturbance in Omaha airport over COVID tests appears in court
Activist slated to appear in Omaha court arrested in New York, kicked out of group

Latest News

Memorial Park honors veterans at Shine On event
Major road closures on I-29 starting next week, completion expected in summer 2023
Puma at Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Scottsbluff’s zoo welcomes male puma cub after found abandoned
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Children’s Hospital launches first COVID vaccine clinic for children