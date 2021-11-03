WINTER WEATHER AWARENESS: What is wind chill?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska and Iowa falls on Thursday, November 4th this year. Though we’ve been treated to a pleasant fall season, now is the time to prepare for the winter ahead and review winter weather topics. This article will explain how wind chill is calculated.

During the colder months, wind chill is used for the “feels-like” temperature, accounting for the actual air temperature and the wind speed for an area. You hear that Midwestern phrase “It wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the wind!”. Here in the middle part of the county, we deal with a lot of wind, and it does make a difference.

Below is an example of temperature vs. wind chill (NOT CURRENT):

Past example of temperature vs wind chill (WOWT)

When meteorologists use heat index during the summer months and the wind chill during the winter months, it’s not to hype up a forecast. Instead, we’re trying to make the weather more relatable to you. During the summer, our bodies cannot cool themselves as efficiently when there’s more humidity in the air. Conversely, during the winter, our bodies cannot keep themselves as warm when the wind speed is higher.

Our bodies lose heat at a higher rate when the wind speed is faster (WOWT)

The mathematical equation that calculates wind chill:

WindChill = 35.74 + (0.6215 × T) − (35.75 × Windsfc 0.16 ) + (0.4275 × T × Windsfc 0.16 )

This equation was produced after research was conducted on human volunteers 20 years ago. Each volunteer was placed in a chilled wind tunnel with thermal transducers on their faces. Facial temperature readings were taken while the subjects walked on a treadmill under various scenarios (wind speeds and temperatures).

The wind chill equation calculates wind speed at a height of five feet (average “typical” height of an adult human’s face). It also assumes no impact from the sun. Overall, it gives us a better idea as to what it truly feels like outside, based on how quickly exposed skin can lose heat. As wind speeds increase, our bodies cool at a faster rate.

Wind chill based on temperature and wind speed (National Weather Service)

The wind chill chart also includes a “frostbite indicator” taking into account temperature, wind speed, and skin exposure time to calculate our risk for frostbite.

When wind chills are potentially hazardous, the National Weather Service will issue a Wind Chill Advisory. Here locally, that usually occurs when wind chills are expected to be -20° or colder. When wind chills are expected to drop -30° or colder the NWS will issue a Wind Chill Warning, meaning wind chills are life-threatening.

Past examples of Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings (WOWT)

(EXAMPLE! NOT A CURRENT FORECAST)

