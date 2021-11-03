Supply chain crisis forces Omaha food trucks to pay more for products

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The supply chain crisis is wreaking havoc on millions of businesses across the United States and local food trucks aren’t immune to the struggles.

Supply chain backups and truck driver shortages have left some food trucks scrambling to get what they need.

“We’re having to change some product, we do primarily fish and chips so like getting cod, some weeks were getting it in different portion sizes or different brands so we can’t stick with the product we’re wanting at all times,” says Isaiah Renner, the owner of the Dire Lion food truck, and co-owner of the Trucks & Taps food truck patio on 108th and Q streets.

“Cheese curds we can’t get at all right now, and that’s one of our biggest sellers, cheese curds,” says Lani Moe, owner of The Cheese Life food truck.

“Since May, I’ve switched two different food suppliers, I’ve had to outsource stuff myself, produce stuff I can’t get myself,” says Zach Bridges, owner of the Burning Bridges food truck.

Shipments arriving days late or certain products being unavailable forces these businesses to be creative to try to work around the problems.

But the biggest issue?

“Pricing,” Renner says. ”The pricing has gone through the roof.”

“All our costs have gone up,” Moe says. “The cost of our steak for our Phillys has gone up probably 20%, fuel, gas has gone up, everyone knows gas has gone up but diesel has gone up, our propane has probably gone up 40%,” she says.

For some, that unfortunately means increasing prices for the customers, too.

Moe says her truck has stayed busy enough with events that they haven’t had to change the pricing for their customers, but they did add a 3.5% charge on card payments to help with fees.

But other food truck owners haven’t been quite as lucky.

“We’ve had to increase prices one time since we’ve been open, just for inflation, but we’re working on other sources that aren’t through big distributors, so small mom and pop shops across the county, ordering stuff from to get product that I need,” Bridges says. “Just doing what I can. Adapting and overcoming to all these challenges we’ve faced so far.”

“We actually just changed over our menu to reflect that pricing but a lot more than I’m personally comfortable with,” Renner says. “We really don’t want to do that as business owners but we have to in order to survive, to make money, make a profit out of what we’re selling.”

As the holiday season approaches, these local eateries say continued community support is what will help them manage the chaos.

“We’re not going to be able to weather things as long as a larger corporation or larger restaurant chain will, we don’t have those reserves, so if you really want your local businesses to stay around, you have to support them,” Renner says.

