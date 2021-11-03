Sarpy officers arrest 19-year-old accused of armed robbery at Gretna grocery store

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office with the help of Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 19-year-old accused of robbing a grocery store with a gun.

Thunder Carrillo was arrested for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

It was discovered during the investigation that the suspect later identified as Carrillo went into McKinney’s Food Center near Enterprise Dr. on Tuesday showing a weapon and demanding money.

According to the release, “a shot was fired into the ceiling of the Food Center during the robbery” and he left the store and ran to his car.

Omaha Police were able to find Carrillo’s car with information taken from the scene and they say the car was unoccupied. Carrillo and a person not involved in the robbery were taken into custody when a Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Investigator found them near the car.

