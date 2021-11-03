Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Clouds will limit our warming today but warmer days are ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds have moved in today and they’ll be really tough to shake all day long. Highs will be in the mid 40s this afternoon with limited sunshine if you see any at all. Don’t be surprised if you see a little spotty drizzle, especially in the afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully with the chill in the air, there won’t be much of a breeze. SSW winds at 5-15 mph will be prevalent today. Clouds break apart a bit tonight leading to some more sunshine and the start of a warming trend Thursday. Highs should be able to jump into the mid 50s, perhaps upper 50s for some depending on the cloud cover.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

60s are likely Friday but that will come along with south wind gusts up to near 35 mph. Thanks fully the wind won’t be a story all weekend but the warmth will continue to move in. Enjoy the highs that make a run to near 70 both days!

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

