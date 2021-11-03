Ricketts: Not enough votes for special Unicameral session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday noted that the push for a special session of the Nebraska state legislature to discuss vaccination mandates is coming up short.

Ricketts was asked about the possibility of a special session during a news conference on Oct. 13 but said he didn’t believe the Unicameral had enough votes to back a state ban on the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate. As of Tuesday, that was still exactly right.

In a news release Wednesday, the governor thanked the group of 26 state senators who emailed their legislative colleagues in an effort to shore up the 33 votes needed to call the special session. That effort started Oct. 19; in the time since, two more state senators signed on their support for the session: State Sen. Rich Pahls and State Sen. Matt Williams.

“Thank you to the 28 State Senators who supported the call for a special session to stop vaccine mandates. Sadly, not enough members of the Legislature signed onto the effort — there needs to be five more votes to break a filibuster. Right now, there are Nebraskans who are losing their jobs over vaccine mandates. Until more Senators step up, these people who are hurting won’t get the help they need. Senators that have been holding back need to come together and help the Nebraskans being hurt by vaccine mandates.”

The governor stopped short of saying the special session wouldn’t happen, titling his news release “Senators can still stop vaccine mandates.”

The Biden administration has already unveiled its requirements for federal contractors — Nebraska and Minnesota are leading a multi-state fight against that mandate — but is expected to soon detail the federal mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more, which will likely require vaccination against COVID-19 or compliance with regular testing for the virus.

Ricketts has ordered Nebraska state agencies not to comply with the mandate.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.