Pottawattamie County posts election results

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unofficial results from city and school elections in Pottawattamie County have been posted.

In Council Bluffs, Matthew Walsh ran unopposed and will serve another term as mayor. Two city council seats were also up for a vote, those will be filled by Steve Gorman and Chris Peterson. And the three open school board director seats will be filled by Patrick Peters, Lauren Myers, and Jared Tripp.

Mayors in Avoca, Crescent, and Hancock also ran unopposed. The terms will be served by Aaron Long, Charles Hildreth, and Vince Guyer, respectively.

The three open city council seats in Avoca will be filled by Diane K. Stamp, Deb Calhoon, and William F. Dea.

Derek Brand and Christina Flott ran unopposed for the city council seats in Crescent.

And in Hancock, Cyndi Guyer and Ramond C. Evans will fill two open city council seats.

City elections were also held in Carter Lake, Carson, Macedonia, McClelland, Miden, Neola, Oakland, Treynor, Underwood, and Shelby. And there were several school board races across the county.

A total of 6,076 ballots were cast in the elections. 340 of them were absentee ballots and 5,736 were cast on election day.

