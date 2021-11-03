Police investigate fatal crash in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into the cause of a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning.

Omaha Fire Medics pronounced the driver dead and authorities say they’re investigating if alcohol is a factor. According to the release, neighbors heard a loud crash but didn’t see anything as police went to near 73rd Plaza and Sorensen Pkwy for a crash.

Police say a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder was going west on Sorensen Pkwy and got off the road and went down a ravine. It’s reported the car rolled many times until landing on its roof and when neighbors saw the car on its roof, that’s when they called 911.

Officers say the driver’s name won’t be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.