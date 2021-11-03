Omaha woman loses family keepsakes in apartment’s mistake of cleaning out wrong locker

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many of us, photos and keepsakes are a special way to remember lost loved ones. So, imagine the shock of finding them missing and not by theft.

Both her parents were in their 40s when just weeks apart they unexpectedly died of heart issues late last year. But Kristen Edelman never expected to deal with another kind of emptiness.

“Everything I had of my parents was gone,” said Kristen.

Kristen rents a storage locker in her apartment building and her best friend Jamie Thomas says management made a terrible mistake.

“They got the wrong locker and all her stuff is gone, it went straight into the dumpster,” said Jamie.

That’s where they looked first.

“Our boots and long-sleeved shirts on. Yeah, we were ready to get dirty,” said Jamie and Kristen.

But trash had already been picked up. The distraught tenant and her friend even came to the landfill transfer station willing to dig through recycling bins and garbage piles in hopes of recovering those missing valuables.

But too late again, so CDs with thousands of Kristen’s family photos, personal notes from mom, and keepsakes passed down are gone. Eighteen other items are also missing including her late father’s newer model Nikon camera.

“I wonder why they would see this camera and just throw it away and think oh this is trash,” said Kristen.

In an email, Villa Vinee says, “we are currently working with our resident for an amicable resolution for both parties.”

An email to Kristen offers an explanation that a former manager acted against policy and current management is so apologetic.

“Some of the items that were my personal items, they could replace them and compensate me with that but with my parent’s stuff, I can’t put a price tag on it,” said Kristen.

As Kristen reads it, the apartment management offers her two options of $2,100 cash or discounted rent for a year. She’s calculated $4,000 for missing items with a price and discounted rent on priceless valuables gone forever.

“I know material things don’t equal my parents’ lives but it was the last bit of what I had,” said Kristen.

The tenant Kristen Edelman filed in small claims but an attorney for the apartment complex bumped the civil case to county court. So, Edelman will consult with a lawyer on what to do next.

6 News checked with her renters’ insurance but the loss isn’t considered a theft so it’s not covered.

