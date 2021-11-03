Omaha man cited after motorcycle fatality

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have cited a man nearly a month after he was involved in a deadly crash.

Police say Mark Simmons, 60, was driving a pickup that crashed into a motorcycle killing Pedro Flores, 24.

According to investigators, Flores was driving his motorcycle southbound on Northwest Radial Highway and Simmons had stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Nicholas. Police say Simmons proceeded into the intersection striking the motorcycle.

The crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. October 4.

Police say Simmons was cited for Misdemeanor Motor Vehicle Homicide.

