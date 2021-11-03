Advertisement

Omaha man cited after motorcycle fatality

An Omaha man, Pedro Flores, was hit and killed by a truck on his motorcycle on Northwest Radial...
An Omaha man, Pedro Flores, was hit and killed by a truck on his motorcycle on Northwest Radial Highway early Monday morning.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have cited a man nearly a month after he was involved in a deadly crash.

Police say Mark Simmons, 60, was driving a pickup that crashed into a motorcycle killing Pedro Flores, 24.

According to investigators, Flores was driving his motorcycle southbound on Northwest Radial Highway and Simmons had stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Nicholas. Police say Simmons proceeded into the intersection striking the motorcycle.

The crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. October 4.

Police say Simmons was cited for Misdemeanor Motor Vehicle Homicide.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs couple assessing damages after buying flipped house
Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19
Parents scramble as Millard school shuts doors after COVID-19 outbreak
Omaha man killed after shooting on Highway 77, homicide investigation underway
Nebraska taxpayer group says new books at OPS are ‘extremely objectionable’

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Clouds will limit our warming today but warmer days are ahead
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Pottawattamie County posts election results
Organizer Preston Love introduces guest speaker Scott Frakes, Nebraska state Director of...
Town hall in North Omaha addresses many problems plaguing state prisons