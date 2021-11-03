Omaha health officials making plans to vaccinate kids ages 5-11

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the heels of the CDC’s authorization of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday, local health officials are working on plans to roll out doses to area kids.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said Wednesday morning that she hopes to have the kid-sized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the health department by the end of the week.

Dr. Huse confirmed the state will send the vaccine doses out to health departments and that parents should be able to get their eligible children vaccinated early next week.

She said it’s exciting news as the holidays are approaching.

“This is it. I mean, I feel like the light at the end of the tunnel is growing a little bit — that’s great news. But we’re still in the tunnel,” Dr. Huse told 6 News. “I still want to recommend and encourage people to get out there and get their vaccinations, especially now. This is the time to do it — ahead of the holidays... Get it off your to-do list so you can enjoy your Thanksgiving and your Christmas with your families and your friends.”

Dr. Huse said there’s a possibility that area pharmacies could receive the vaccine sooner, so it would be a good idea to check with your pharmacy or doctor.

Children’s Hospital officials said they would be receiving their pediatric COVID-19 vaccination doses from the county.

“We requested thousands of doses, but we won’t know (how many we get) until they get the shipment,” a spokeswoman from the hospital told 6 News.

Children’s is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses sooner. They plan to operate their pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at their West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices.

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

