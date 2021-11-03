Omaha doctor set record straight on misinformation as children vaccine gets final approval

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The shots are expected to arrive in the Omaha-metro within the coming days and doctors are working hard to get parents on board, desperate to dispel myths and misinformation.

Children’s Hospital is ready to roll out the Pfizer vaccine for kids.

“We hope to have that vaccine in our hands in the next couple of days so we can start vaccinating,” said Dr. Melissa St. Germain, Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital.

There’s a long way to go in getting parents comfortable with the shot. A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found just one-third of parents will be ready to get their kids vaccinated right away.

“Parents do have lots of questions and we want to be able to answer them.”

Dr. Melissa St. Germain is setting the record straight on misinformation, for example, she says the vaccine has no impact on fertility.

“That’s a hard one to address because there’s not even any scientific basis for it. It’s hard to even trace it back to where it started,” said Dr. Germain.

The doctors say don’t worry.

“We do know from lots and lots of women who have gotten pregnant had healthy babies after their COVID vaccinations, is that we have not seen any decrease in fertility rate among those vaccinated,” said Dr. Germain.

Parents also have myocarditis on the mind. It’s inflammation of the heart and it’s impacted a small percent of vaccinated boys.

“It’s something like 13 cases in a million. It’s very, very uncommon and it’s far more uncommon than myocarditis after COVID disease,” said Dr. Germain.

The doctors say it’s far safer to get your boys vaccinated than leave them vulnerable to the virus.

“I think a lot of people think ‘I’m afraid to do the vaccine because it might put him at risk for myocarditis,’ but not giving the vaccine and having your child get COVID puts him at a much higher risk of myocarditis,” said Dr. Germain.

The experts noting the short-term side effects of the vaccine are nothing compared to the potential long-term side effects of COVID on children. From brain fog to chronic headaches.

“There are risks to not vaccinating as well and I think parents need to remember that when they’re trying to weigh that risk-benefit ratio,” said Dr. Germain.

The vaccine also offers an opportunity to keep COVID out of local schools. Black Elk Elementary is shutting its doors for two weeks because of an outbreak, the case count is now at 38.

One of those Black Elk students is at the Children’s Hospital, the family says their nine-year-old son is struggling to fight off the virus.

He is not alone.

Douglas County Health reports five children hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday. They too are also working to get parents on board.

“We’ve been talking about how to best message around the vaccine and how to overcome some of the hesitancy that still remains there,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Director, Douglas County Health Department.

Doctors like St. Germain plead with parents to get their children the shot with this sobering reminder.

“We’ve had hundreds of kids who have died of COVID in this country in the last 18 to 20 months and we don’t want to have any more. This is a vaccine we can do to prevent any more of those deaths from happening.”

Children’s Hospital will be hosting vaccination clinics for young children twice a week at two of its locations starting as early as Thursday.

The Douglas County Health Department is also working out plans to dole the shot.

